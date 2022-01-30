Overview of Dr. Yevgeniya Margulis, MD

Dr. Yevgeniya Margulis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Margulis works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.