Dr. Margulis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yevgeniya Margulis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yevgeniya Margulis, MD
Dr. Yevgeniya Margulis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Margulis works at
Dr. Margulis' Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8519
Boro Park Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare4915 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8519
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and professional doctor! Save me from a wrong diagnosis!
About Dr. Yevgeniya Margulis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margulis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margulis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margulis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Margulis speaks Russian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Margulis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margulis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margulis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margulis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.