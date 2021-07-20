Overview of Dr. Yevgeniya Osipova, DO

Dr. Yevgeniya Osipova, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Osipova works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.