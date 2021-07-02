See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD

Neurology
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD

Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Azrieli works at Neurology - Upper West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ataxia and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azrieli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology - Upper West Side
    2315 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dermatology - Downtown
    156 William Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Hypertonia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Excellent first consultation. He was actually in the room before I arrived reading my medical history (how often does that happen?) He thoroughly explained his assessment to me, and he treated me like an intelligent adult. I have an intractable problem, I don't know if he will be able to help me, but after being shuffled around by many doctors who never sat down and explained my condition to me, I suddenly felt a little more empowered. All doctors should be this professional.
    — Jul 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD
    About Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD

    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1669411633
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azrieli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azrieli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azrieli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azrieli works at Neurology - Upper West Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Azrieli’s profile.

    Dr. Azrieli has seen patients for Vertigo, Ataxia and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azrieli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Azrieli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azrieli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azrieli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azrieli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

