Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuhatovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO
Overview of Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO
Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Shuhatovich works at
Dr. Shuhatovich's Office Locations
-
1
Reconstructive Orthopedic Center1200 Binz St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 347-4042
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuhatovich?
About Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO
- General Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1003093253
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuhatovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuhatovich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuhatovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuhatovich works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuhatovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuhatovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuhatovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuhatovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.