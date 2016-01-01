Dr. Yi Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yi Chen, MD
Dr. Yi Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
1
Yi S Chen D.o. Pllc13620 38th Ave Ste 6A, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 961-4636Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
2
New York-presbyterian Queens5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 303-3720MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yi Chen, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.