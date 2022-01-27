Dr. Yi Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi Feng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yi Feng, MD
Dr. Yi Feng, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng's Office Locations
Tennessee Cancer Specialists9957 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 693-2255
Tennessee Cancer Specialists-powell7650 Dannaher Dr Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 637-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very happy that Dr Feng is my oncologist. Listens and explains things very well. Very caring with a great personality.
About Dr. Yi Feng, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1639179229
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Medical Oncology
