Dr. Yi Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yi Hong, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
Hongcares321 Main St Ste 5J, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 533-8941
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After having gone through new patient intake and evaluation with Dr. Hong and his staff, I was impressed. The thoroughness and seriousness with which they perform their duties confirms that the decision to seek treatment from them was a good one. I have come to the conclusion that the negative reviews must be pill shopping.
About Dr. Yi Hong, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1235296039
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Anesthesiology and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong speaks Chinese.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.