Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD

Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Brunswick Office
    10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (848) 288-9549
  2. 2
    Strong Memorial Hospital Psych
    601 Elmwood Ave Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14642 (585) 294-4857

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Adenomatoid Malformation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia With Tracheoesophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Enterocolitis Chevron Icon
Omphalocele Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Portacaval Shunt Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sequestration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sacrococcygeal Teratomas Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1285658419
    Education & Certifications

    • The Women &amp; Children's Hospital of Buffalo|UPMC - Presbyterian
    • The University Of Iowa Hospitals And Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

