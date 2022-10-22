Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD
Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
New Brunswick Office10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-9549
-
2
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 294-4857
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Our 8 month old developed an abscess when he was just a few months old. We saw Doctor Lee and we came up with a plan if we had to use it. Unfortunately we had to use the plan. The overall process, his professionalism and his care is a blessing. Thank you for everything you do and your care for your patients.
About Dr. Yi-Horng Lee, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1285658419
Education & Certifications
- The Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo|UPMC - Presbyterian
- The University Of Iowa Hospitals And Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.