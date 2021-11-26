Overview of Dr. Yi Kao, MD

Dr. Yi Kao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Kao works at Mount Nittany Physician Group Ear, Nose & Throat/Audiology in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.