Dr. Yi-Lo Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yi-Lo Yu, MD
Dr. Yi-Lo Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Holyoke Internists15 Hospital Dr Ste 501, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2826Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Westwood Building94 N Elm St Ste 102, Westfield, MA 01085 Directions (413) 534-2826
Hospital Affiliations
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yi-Lo Yu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194952838
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Wesleyan University
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
