Dr. Yi Lu, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yi Lu, MD

Dr. Yi Lu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Lu works at BRIGHAM WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA with other offices in Mansfield, MA and Jamaica Plain, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center
    60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-6600
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of Mansfield
    200 Copeland Dr, Mansfield, MA 02048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-6600
  3. 3
    Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Comprehensive Spine Center
    1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 983-7680
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lordosis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Yi Lu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1598932154
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Brigham & Womens Hosp-Chldns Hosp
    Internship
    • Brigham & Wmns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yi Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

