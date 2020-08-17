Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD
Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California School Of Med Los Angeles and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.
Boston Office300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (919) 597-1770
Division of Gastroenterology9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6462
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Program319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
has treated me 4 years. listens to patients and actually cares about them. explains very well what happens and is very considerate. very skilled.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Boston Children's Hospital|Steadman-Hawkins Clinic
- University Of California School Of Med Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
