Overview of Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD

Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California School Of Med Los Angeles and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Yen works at Boston Office in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.