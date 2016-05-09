Dr. Ngai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yi Ngai, MD
Overview
Dr. Yi Ngai, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Ngai works at
Locations
Good Neighbor Family Practice and Geriatrics P.c.13338 41st Rd Ste CO-3, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 359-8829
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Knows her stuff, very compassionate. Both me and my sister feel great and confident going to her. And the location is conveniently located right near the bus stop! -John
About Dr. Yi Ngai, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngai has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ngai speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.