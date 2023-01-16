Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD
Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
He listens to you. He is kind explaining next steps he takes to achieve a successful outcome.
About Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1114284478
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.