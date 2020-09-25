Overview of Dr. Yi-Yi Tsai, MD

Dr. Yi-Yi Tsai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at Tsai Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.