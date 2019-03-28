Dr. Yi Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi Zhang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHN L DOYLE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhang is caring and skilful. He prevented a potentially more serious heart problem from happening to me. I recommend him with highest regards to anyone with cardiovascular problems. Q.W. Song -- Syracuse
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1467652172
Education & Certifications
- JOHN L DOYLE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease
