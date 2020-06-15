Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yi Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yi Zhang, MD
Dr. Yi Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an incredible doctor. She listens to her patient and wants the best results. She regularly checks in for updates and makes sure that I am comfortable. I have seen two prior neurologists before finding her. SHE COME FROM OLD SCHOOL AND HAS A VERY STRONG WORK ETHIC!!!!
About Dr. Yi Zhang, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1841630118
Education & Certifications
- HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
