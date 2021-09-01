Overview of Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD

Dr. Yicheng Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Chen works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Kent, WA and Mountlake Terrace, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.