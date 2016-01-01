Overview of Dr. Yih Chen Lin, MD

Dr. Yih Chen Lin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Chen Lin works at University of South Florida Medical Clinics in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wegener's Granulomatosis, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.