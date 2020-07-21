Dr. Yijun Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yijun Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yijun Chen, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Torrance Primary & Specialty Care3500 Lomita Blvd Ste M100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 981-3505
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I had my gastric sleeve surgery with Dr. Chen at UCLA COMET at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on April 23, 2019. I weighed in at 262 lbs. Today, over a year later, I am nearly 100 lbs down. Recovery was as expected with some soreness and fatigue, but I had zero nausea and to this day have not thrown up once since the surgery. I'm able to eat any type of food or have any type of drink without issue, just I can't have too much of anything. I feel happier and healthier. Having this surgery is one of the best decisions I've ever made right next to having it done by Dr. Chen.
About Dr. Yijun Chen, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1285860023
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Obesity, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.