Dr. Yijun Cheng, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1048
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1048
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1048Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I am a new patient and found Dr Chang to be a kind, and easy to talk to. I have a cancer that by my choice have decided to at this time have him follow with no treatment. He closely monitors my blood work. Very nice doctor.
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
