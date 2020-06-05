Overview of Dr. Yin Win, MD

Dr. Yin Win, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.



Dr. Win works at Yin Yin Win Medical PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.