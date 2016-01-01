Dr. Yin Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yin Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Yin Wang, MD
Dr. Yin Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rosemead, CA.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Yin-zu Wang7837 Garvey Ave, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 572-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. Yin Wang, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1205994159
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.