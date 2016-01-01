Overview of Dr. Ying-Chia Cheng, MD

Dr. Ying-Chia Cheng, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Cheng works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Homicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.