Dr. Ying-Chia Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ying-Chia Cheng, MD
Overview of Dr. Ying-Chia Cheng, MD
Dr. Ying-Chia Cheng, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng's Office Locations
-
1
Ying Chia Cheng4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 485-2100
- 2 850 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (702) 485-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
About Dr. Ying-Chia Cheng, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1811257058
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.