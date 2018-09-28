Overview

Dr. Ying Gu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Gu works at JY Family Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.