Dr. Ying Hu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at Lankenau Vascular Surgery in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.