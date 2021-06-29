Dr. Peng accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ying Peng, MD
Overview
Dr. Ying Peng, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Children's Hospital At Mission455 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 532-7601
- 2 333 Corporate Dr Ste 110, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Directions (714) 532-7601
Ying peng MD., Ph.D Inc, Child neurology/Neurology practice26451 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 100, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 215-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Peng is the best doctor! She saw my daughter within hours of being referred. She will go the extra mile to help with insurance denials. She treats each patient like her own. I highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Ying Peng, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1528156429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California Irvine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peng speaks Chinese and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.
