Dr. Ying Peng, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.8 (26)
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ying Peng, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Peng works at Children's Hospital At Mission in Orange, CA with other offices in Ladera Ranch, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital At Mission
    455 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 532-7601
  2. 2
    333 Corporate Dr Ste 110, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 532-7601
  3. 3
    Ying peng MD., Ph.D Inc, Child neurology/Neurology practice
    26451 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 100, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 215-6662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Vitamin E Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Hereditary, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Spastic, 3, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 3 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 4 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Neurological Monitoring Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Optic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sensory Ataxia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • California Foundation for Medical Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Care
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regal Medical Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr.Peng is the best doctor! She saw my daughter within hours of being referred. She will go the extra mile to help with insurance denials. She treats each patient like her own. I highly recommend her!!!
    — Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Ying Peng, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    1528156429
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Residency
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

