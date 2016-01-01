Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ying Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. Ying Sun, MD
Dr. Ying Sun, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wexford, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
- 1 12680 Perry Hwy Fl 2, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 748-5543
-
2
Torrance Memorial Physician Network23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 101, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-7021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
About Dr. Ying Sun, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1649667023
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.