Overview of Dr. Ying Zhang, MD

Dr. Ying Zhang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Zhang works at Downtown Behavioral Health in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.