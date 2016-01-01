Dr. Ying Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ying Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Ying Zhang, MD
Dr. Ying Zhang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Down Town Mental Health1075 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 792-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ying Zhang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
