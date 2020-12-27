Dr. Yingchih Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yingchih Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Yingchih Lin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Santa Clara Family Practice Medical Corp.499 S Sunnyvale Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 481-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every time my family visited Dr. Lin, he responded to our need and problem in an effective, helpful and friendly way. We're lucky to have him as our family doctor, who is not only a doctor but also a friend and health mentor.
About Dr. Yingchih Lin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1194817635
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese and Minnan.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
