Dr. Yingxue Liu-Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Yingxue Liu-Lee, MD
Dr. Yingxue Liu-Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Liu-Lee works at
Dr. Liu-Lee's Office Locations
Caring Pediatrics557 Cranbury Rd Ste 22, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 612-9137
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my kids doctor for 7 years, and she is good. The only complain is the waiting time usually take 30 mins after checked in.
About Dr. Yingxue Liu-Lee, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1154416410
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu-Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liu-Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liu-Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu-Lee works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu-Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu-Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu-Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu-Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.