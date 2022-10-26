Overview of Dr. Yiping Fu, MD

Dr. Yiping Fu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.



Dr. Fu works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.