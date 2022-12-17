Overview of Dr. Yirae Ort, MD

Dr. Yirae Ort, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Ort works at Ort MD Facial Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.