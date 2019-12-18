Dr. Yitzchak Moshenyat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moshenyat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yitzchak Moshenyat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Advanced Medical Group PC1958 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 645-8901
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was getting through the endoscopy procedure at this office this Fall. I would like to tell why I have enjoyed being at this place and was satisfied with my visit overall. First, the doctor is a very skillful, understanding, and confident healthcare provider. I was explained and about the endoscopy procedure by a doctor and then it was over: I was put through anesthesia and woke up when the procedure was done. It did not even take 10 minutes until it was over and I was recovering in the ward. Thus, the procedure itself was efficient and smooth. Second, the staff was outstanding: clinicians, as well as the front desk workers, were very patient, diligent, and attentive to me before, while and after the procedure. Lastly, the environment of the gerontological center itself was fresh, neat, and relaxing. It seemed to me that this place is new. Therefore, I would strongly suggest this place for people with gastrointestinal needs because it is one of the best GI places I have ever visited!
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Moshenyat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moshenyat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moshenyat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moshenyat has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moshenyat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moshenyat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moshenyat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moshenyat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moshenyat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.