Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock, MD

Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Weinstock works at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinstock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jose Ochoa, MD
    2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-0000
  2. 2
    Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
    1010 S Ponds Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568698017
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Memorial Hermann Hospital System
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yitzchak Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

