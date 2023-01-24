Overview of Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, MD

Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Stamford Hospital, Connecticut



Dr. Asulin works at The Insititute for Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.