Overview of Dr. Yiu Tak Leung, MD

Dr. Yiu Tak Leung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.