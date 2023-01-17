See All Plastic Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (182)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD

Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Enzer works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Enzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    120 Dudley St Ste 104, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 561-4273
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thread Lift Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 182 ratings
    Patient Ratings (182)
    5 Star
    (177)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538154703
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles (UCLA)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brown University/rhode Island Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Enzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Enzer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Enzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Enzer works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Enzer’s profile.

    182 patients have reviewed Dr. Enzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

