See All Plastic Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (174)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Medical School - MDCM|McGill University Medical School-Mdcm and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Barnavon works at Plastic Surgery Specialists of South Florida in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Specialists of South Florida
    1201 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Gynecomastia
Adult Acne
Age Spots

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 174 ratings
    Patient Ratings (174)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barnavon?

    Jan 23, 2023
    Ive been a patient of Dr. Barnavon for many years and wouldnt work with anyone else. With a great bedside manor, Dr. B is everything Id want in a surgeon. He is thorough, a good listener and overall nice guy!
    Jayne F. — Jan 23, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barnavon to family and friends

    Dr. Barnavon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barnavon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD.

    About Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114972692
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery - Mount Sinai Medical Center|General Surgery-Mount Sinai Medical Center|Plastic Surgery - University of Texas Health Sciences Center|Plastic Surgery-University Of Texas Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Medical School - MDCM|McGill University Medical School-Mdcm
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnavon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnavon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnavon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnavon works at Plastic Surgery Specialists of South Florida in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Barnavon’s profile.

    Dr. Barnavon has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnavon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    174 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnavon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnavon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnavon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnavon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yoav Barnavon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.