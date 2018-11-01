Dr. Yoav Borsuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borsuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yoav Borsuk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.
Yoav Borsuk MD PC167 Madison Ave Rm 605, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 979-8880
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful wonderful physician who does home visits. He is taking great care of my 99 year old father. Always has time to discuss any issues he is having. Never in a rush. We are very thankful we found him a few years ago. And the staff in the office are always veery helpful. Give him messages promptly. I always get a quick call back.
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
Dr. Borsuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borsuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borsuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borsuk speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Borsuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borsuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borsuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borsuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.