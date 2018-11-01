Overview of Dr. Yoav Borsuk, MD

Dr. Yoav Borsuk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.



Dr. Borsuk works at Yoav Borsuk MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.