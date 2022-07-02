Overview of Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD

Dr. Yoav Hahn, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Hahn works at Dallas Ear Institute in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cholesteatoma and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.