Dr. Yoav Ritter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoav Ritter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yoav Ritter, DO
Dr. Yoav Ritter, DO is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Ritter works at
Dr. Ritter's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Davie7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 325, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 692-6144
-
2
Neurosurgical Specialists of South Florida8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 692-6159
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritter?
Dr. Ritter was everything I could have asked for my situation and more. Not only was my situation treated with the appropriate seriousness in his office as it had not been in the offices of other physicians, but Dr. Ritter was exemplary in both his professionalism and his compassion. As a young man undergoing a serious procedure that is uncommon for people my age, Dr. Ritter was amazing at keeping me completely informed about my situation and making sure I was relaxed, comfortable, and confident in the process going forward. The procedure itself was executed perfectly and I am confident that I will make a full recovery going forward, thanks to Dr. Ritter.
About Dr. Yoav Ritter, DO
- Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1497980296
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ritter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritter works at
Dr. Ritter speaks Hebrew.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.