Dr. Yochai Birnbaum, MD
Dr. Yochai Birnbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Neurology Associates6620 Main St Ste 1225, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2545
Baylor College Of Medicine7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Extreamly through, I think hes a excellent Doctor. He answers question I email him the same day. He cares for his patients. His staff is very good as well. I have made a appointment for my wife to see Dr. Birnbaum as well, as a result of my seeing what a excellent Dr he is.
About Dr. Yochai Birnbaum, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114086931
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
