Dr. Yochai Birnbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Birnbaum works at Baylor College/Med Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.