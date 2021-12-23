Dr. Yodit Tefera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tefera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yodit Tefera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yodit Tefera, MD
Dr. Yodit Tefera, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They completed their fellowship with Swedish Medical Center
Dr. Tefera works at
Dr. Tefera's Office Locations
Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine6300 Woodside Ct Ste E, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (443) 232-9494
Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1145 19th St NW Ste 410, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (571) 554-2891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Tefera for a few sport injuries I had. Both visits were great, I was given quick treatment and felt completely reassured during Dr. Tefera's entire diagnosis. She's beyond knowledgable of injuries that are common place in the sports world and I never felt the need to get a second opinion after my visits. In short if you're thinking of paying Dr. Tefera a visit do it! It won't be a waste of your time.
About Dr. Yodit Tefera, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1508252974
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- University Of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
