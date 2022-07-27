See All Plastic Surgeons in Greenvale, NY
Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Greenvale, NY
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD

Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.

Dr. Rojas works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Greenvale, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rojas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
    2200 Northern Blvd Ste 201, Greenvale, NY 11548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-5500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
    999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 504-3014
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nassau University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hidradenitis
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anorectal Abscess
Biopsy of Breast
Brain Injury
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallstones
Gastrotomy
Gynecomastia Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Meniscus Surgery
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
    Jul 27, 2022
    Recommending Dr Rojas to all my friends. He is amazing and knowledgeable in what he does and takes his time to listen and understand the patient needs.
    Stacia Tyn — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497940811
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Jacobi Medical center
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center|University of Puerto Rico
    Internship
    • University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

