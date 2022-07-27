Overview of Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD

Dr. Yoel Rojas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Rojas works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Greenvale, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.