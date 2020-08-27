See All Cardiologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Yoel Vivas, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yoel Vivas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universisdad Central De Venezuela-Escuela Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Vivas works at The Arrhythmia Center of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Arrhythmia Center of South Florida
    3347 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 830-7700
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    The Arrhythmia Center of South Florida
    5329 W Atlantic Ave Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 303-3491
    David Felker MD, FACP
    10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 207, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 221-0170
    Stephen S Scher MD, PA
    2150 Lake Ida Rd Ste 7, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 221-0170
    Main Office
    5258 Linton Blvd Ste 106, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 303-3491

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Palpitations

Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Palpitations
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Abnormal Heart Beat
Angina
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Bradycardia
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Conduction Disorder of the Heart
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Endocarditis
Heart Murmur
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Pacemaker Monitoring
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Septic Embolism
Sinus Tachycardia
Tachycardia
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vita Health
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vivas?

    Aug 27, 2020
    Dr Vivas is a God send. He cured my A-Fib with ablation . He AND his staff are friendly, courteous and always willing to answer questions,, help with concerns and follow up.
    Patricia Lute — Aug 27, 2020
    About Dr. Yoel Vivas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619130291
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Genl Hosp-Allegheny U Hlth Sci
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital Of Saint Raphael / Yale School Of Medicine Internal Medicne
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Of St Raphael
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universisdad Central De Venezuela-Escuela Jose Maria Vargas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad Central de Venezuela
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoel Vivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vivas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vivas speaks Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

