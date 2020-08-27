Dr. Yoel Vivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoel Vivas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yoel Vivas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universisdad Central De Venezuela-Escuela Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
The Arrhythmia Center of South Florida3347 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (713) 830-7700MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Arrhythmia Center of South Florida5329 W Atlantic Ave Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 303-3491
David Felker MD, FACP10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 207, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 221-0170
Stephen S Scher MD, PA2150 Lake Ida Rd Ste 7, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 221-0170
Main Office5258 Linton Blvd Ste 106, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 303-3491
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vita Health
- WellCare
Dr Vivas is a God send. He cured my A-Fib with ablation . He AND his staff are friendly, courteous and always willing to answer questions,, help with concerns and follow up.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
- Allegheny Genl Hosp-Allegheny U Hlth Sci
- Hospital Of Saint Raphael / Yale School Of Medicine Internal Medicne
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Universisdad Central De Venezuela-Escuela Jose Maria Vargas
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
