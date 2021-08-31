Overview of Dr. Yoganand Hiremath, MD

Dr. Yoganand Hiremath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Hiremath works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.