Dr. Yogen Patel, DO
Overview of Dr. Yogen Patel, DO
Dr. Yogen Patel, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lombard, IL.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 201B, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9095
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3160, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is patient oriented and listens well to concerns to better understand my issues. Based on that I believe his goal was to provide the best service and procedures to ensure my health care was being taken care of 100%. I am grateful to Dr. Patel because I feel so much better because of his support.
About Dr. Yogen Patel, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1104264506
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.