Overview of Dr. Yogen Saunthararajah, MD

Dr. Yogen Saunthararajah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Wales Coll Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Saunthararajah works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.