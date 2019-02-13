See All Oncologists in Petersburg, VA
Dr. Yogesh Gandhi, MD

Medical Oncology
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yogesh Gandhi, MD

Dr. Yogesh Gandhi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Baroda Med College Vadodara|Baroda Med College Vadodara|Medical College of Baroda|Medical College of Baroda and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gandhi works at Virginia Cancer Institute in Petersburg, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Cancer Institute
    210 Medical Park Blvd Ste 200, Petersburg, VA 23805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6840
  2. 2
    Virginia Cancer Institute
    4730 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6729
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • TriCities Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Southside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Yogesh Gandhi, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699744839
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    • University Ill Hospital|University Ill Hospital|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine
    • Baroda Med College Vadodara|Baroda Med College Vadodara|Medical College of Baroda|Medical College of Baroda
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yogesh Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

